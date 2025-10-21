Kerala Minister Veena George promises swift action to clear hospital equipment dues

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 21 (PTI) Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday said the state government is viewing the issue of arrears to distributors of surgical equipment with ‘utmost seriousness’ and assured it would be resolved at the earliest.

She said the arrears had accumulated as the government has been providing free treatment to a large number of patients.

George’s remarks came amid media reports that distributors were preparing to withdraw surgical equipment from state-run hospitals, causing disruptions in cardiac surgeries at four major medical colleges in the state.

"We are doing that many cardiac interventions. We are giving that much free treatment. The demand for such services is increasing every year. We are viewing it with utmost seriousness," she told reporters here.

Citing figures, the minister said the government spends around Rs 1,500 crore annually to provide free treatment to eligible patients.

"The present arrears are the dues the government owes for providing this free treatment. It's a matter we view seriously, and we will try to resolve it," George added.

A section of the media reported that the deadline set by distributors to clear the pending dues expired at noon.