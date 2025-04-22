Kerala Ministers allege 'planned move' behind Muthalapozhi unrest

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 22 (PTI) The Kerala government on Tuesday continued to criticise the ongoing protests in the fishing hamlet of Muthalapozhi and alleged that a deliberate attempt is being made to create unrest in the area.

The coastal village has witnessed protests for the past several days, with fishermen and trade unions demanding a resolution to the blockage of the estuary caused by build up of sand.

Labour Minister V Sivankutty and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil jointly held a press conference here in which they alleged that a section of people is trying to exploit the situation for political mileage.

During the press briefing, Sivankutty made it clear that the decision to clear the accumulated sand from Muthalapozhi harbour was made during a recent ministerial meeting.

The sand will be removed and efforts are being made to ensure smooth and safe fishing operations can resume in the area, the Labour Minister emphasised.

At present, four excavators, a dredger and tipper lorries are operating at Muthalapozhi, he was quoted as saying by his office.

Two more excavators would reach the place soon and a bigger dredger, from Kannur will soon join, he added.

If the sand is not removed, five panchayats would be at the risk of flooding, he said.

"The central approval has been received for the Rs 177 crore port development project in the place. The tender process is underway. Sand removal is also essential for these processes to be taken forward." Besides the ministers, V Sasi MLA and the district collector were also present at the press meet.

On Monday, Minister Sivankutty accused the opposition of "orchestrating a conspiracy" to fuel unrest in the fishing hamlet of Muthalapozhi.

Local fishermen in Muthalapozhi, last week, blocked the Kerala government's move to cut the sandbar that is currently obstructing the estuary at the harbour, a temporary solution proposed for the problems faced by residents.

According to the protesting fishermen, the accumulation of sand and ineffective dredging at the harbour mouth have made fishing difficult, leading to a loss of livelihood for many.

The area has become hazardous for fishermen while setting out to sea and upon their return. Muthalapozhi has frequently been in the news, due to multiple fishing boat accidents.

Muthalapozhi, located in Perumathura, is where the Vamanapuram River and Kadinamkulam Lake meet the Arabian Sea.

