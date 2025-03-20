Kerala ministers hold talks with Cuban Dy PM to boost cooperation in key sectors

Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Kerala ministers held high-level talks with Cuba's Deputy Prime Minister, Dr Eduardo Martinez Diaz, to strengthen cooperation in health, sports, youth affairs, higher education, culture, biotechnology, and Ayurveda.

According to an official release in Thiruvananthapuram, the talks were held at Hotel Ashok in New Delhi, led by Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal, Health Minister Veena George, and Sports Minister V Abdurahiman, along with a Cuban delegation.

The meeting followed Kerala-Cuba cooperation initiated during Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's visit to Cuba in June 2023, it said.

Discussions also covered drafting a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Cuba and Kerala in sports, the release added. PTI TGB TGB ROH