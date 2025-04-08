Kerala Ministers, leaders hail SC verdict against TN Governor

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 7 (PTI) Kerala ministers and leaders of the ruling Left Democratic Front on Tuesday welcomed the intense criticism made by the Supreme Court against Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and said the apex court's verdict is a blow in the face of the Centre, which allegedly tries to use governors as their tools The apex court on Tuesday came down heavily on Ravi and said his reserving 10 bills for the consideration of President was against constitutional provisions.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said, "Action of Governor to reserve the 10 bills for President is illegal and arbitrary and thus the action is set aside." Hailing the verdict, state ministers P Rajeev and K Rajan said the Supreme Court has upheld the Constitution and Democracy of the country.

"It is a clear warning against the Governors who try to sabotage the people's verdict through anti-democratic and anti-constitutional methods and the union government which tries to use them in the same way," Rajeev, the state Industries and Law Minister, told reporters here.

Mentioning a similar case filed by Kerala in Supreme Court against the actions of former Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the minister said almost all arguments made by the state were covered in the TN's plea also.

In Kerala, some bills were reserved for 13, 18 and even up to 23 months (by the previous governor), he said.

The TN Governor and the former governor of Kerala had taken a stand challenging the Constitution, Rajeev added.

By clearly stating that the Governors should take a decision on the Bills, the apex court has given a detailed explanation of the constitutional assurances, the CPI(M) leader added.

Sharing similar views, Revenue Minister K Rajan said the SC verdict has made it clear the Governor does not have "excessive authority".

"As per the Constitution, the Governor's responsibility is to observe a democratic government and lead it. The Governors do not have any excessive authority," he said.

He also said the assembly and people are supreme in a democracy.

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim said the apex court's verdict is a blow in the face of the union government for adopting an autocratic stand.

"It is a verdict that gives hope and relief," he told a TV channel.

Through the verdict, the supreme court is making it clear that governors do not have any excessive authority and they should not be doomed to be tools of the Centre to implement their political decisions.

While RSP leader and UDF Lok Sabha MP N K Premchandran described it as a "historic verdict", CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam also felt it as a setback and a blow for the BJP-led union government.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court set aside the actions of the TN Governor with regard to these bills and said, "the 10 bills shall be deemed to be clear from the date it was re-presented to the Governor." The Governor, the top court said, must be conscious to not create "roadblocks or chokehold" to the state legislature to "thwart and break the will of the people".

The bench went on, "The members of state legislature, having been elected by the people of the state as an outcome of the democratic expression, are better attuned to ensure the well being of the people of the state." Under Article 200 of the Constitution, Governor does not possess any discretion and has to mandatorily act on the aid and advice of the council of ministers, the court added.

Article 200 of the Constitution deals with assent to bills. PTI LGK ADB