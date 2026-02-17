Kerala ministers refuse to clarify govt's stance on Sabarimala women issue

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 17 (PTI) Despite mounting pressure from opposition, the Left ministers in Kerala on Tuesday refused to clarify the government's stance on the Sabarimala women entry issue, instead they said that they have always supported the devotees.

Law Minister P Rajeev and Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan maintained that the Supreme Court, on Monday, had just constituted a bench to consider the review pleas, and the apex court had yet to ask the government about its stand.

While responding to the questions, Vasavan said the arguments in the case will be held in April only, and the government will inform the court about its stand then after necessary consultations.

"We have always been with the devotees. There is no doubt about it. We will never stand against devotees," he told reporters here.

However, Vasavan chose not to give a direct reply to the repeated questions of the media about whether the government will support or oppose the entry of women of menstruating age groups into Sabarimala shrine.

Sharing similar views, Rajeev said the supreme court is now going to examine whether the court itself has any right to intervene in the traditional ritualistic practices in places of worship.

"So, it is illogical to ask the government to announce its stand at this juncture," he said.

The law minister said the supreme court had already made it clear that it would take up review pleas only after addressing seven fundamental questions in this regard, and therefore the government has adequate time to adopt a stand in the matter.

"We will take a decision after consulting with constitutional experts and other such scholars," he added, rejecting the opposition Congress's demand for a "yes or no" answer in the women entry issue.

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby also chose not to give a direct reply on the controversial subject.

He said if the state government wanted to clarify the women's entry issue, it would hold discussions and take an appropriate decision.

He said the supreme court has not sought the party's stand on the matter and said the state government would handle it.

Referring to the controversy triggered in the state earlier over the entry of young women into the hill shrine, he said a decision should be taken after due discussions in the prevailing circumstances.

He also said no steps should be taken that could lead to avoidable social tensions in society over any issue.

As far as the party is concerned, it has always adopted an approach that is open to change, Baby said, adding that such changes, however, must be carried out by convincing all socially concerned sections.

The leader further said he expects the state government to initiate discussions, formulate an opinion and make its position known.

The women's entry issue has returned to centre stage as an election plank in poll-bound Kerala, with opposition parties demanding clarity from the Left government, which had earlier backed the move, triggering widespread protests.

The issue gained fresh attention after the supreme court on Monday reopened the case, announcing that a nine-judge bench would begin final hearings on a batch of petitions concerning discrimination against women in religions and places of worship, including Sabarimala.

Under pressure from prominent Hindu caste organisations and the opposition Congress and BJP, the Left government has said the Sabarimala women's entry issue involves several constitutional complexities and that an appropriate stand would be taken after discussions.

The opposition has urged the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government to immediately submit a revised affidavit to the supreme court. PTI LGK KH