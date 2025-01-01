Kerala MLA Uma Thomas' health improving, say doctors

Kochi, Jan 1 (PTI) The health condition of Uma Thomas MLA, who suffered a 15-feet fall from the dais during a cultural event here on December 29, is improving and she is on the road to recovery, doctors said on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters here, Krishanunni, Medical Director of Renai Medicity, where she is being treated, said Thomas was now being given intermittent ventilator support only and otherwise she was breathing on her own.

He said a combined medical board including government doctors had met on Tuesday evening and everyone was happy about the way the treatment was going.

The patient is responding to treatment and has been able to recognise family members and doctors. She is also able to move her limbs, he said.

“Uma Thomas is perceived and oriented which is a positive sign. There is no need to be concerned about the head injury part,” another doctor attending her said, adding she is on the road to recovery. PTI MVG MVG ROH