Kerala mob lynching case: Family of victim seeks Rs 25 lakh compensation

Palakkad (Kerala), Dec 21 (PTI) The family of the victim in an alleged mob lynching incident here has demanded compensation of Rs 25 lakh, besides an investigation under stringent provisions of the law, including the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The brother of the 31-year-old victim, Ramnarayan Bhayar, told reporters on Sunday that they would not accept the body until their demands are met.

Bhayar, who hailed from Chattisgarh, was allegedly beaten to death on Wednesday evening after being accused of involvement in a theft at Kizhakeattappallam near Walayar.

"My brother has two children. Our demand to the (Kerala) government is that the children should be provided immediate compensation of Rs 25 lakh," he said.

The brother also said that they belong to the Scheduled Caste community and that the accused must be charged under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

He said the family has not received any assistance from the government so far.

Police said the post-mortem examination of the victim has been completed and the body is being kept at the mortuary of a government hospital here.

Five people have been arrested so far for allegedly beating to death on suspicion of theft.

As per the FIR, the incident occurred before 7.40 pm. The injured man was rushed to the Palakkad District Government Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.