Kerala: MoRTH team inspects landslide-hit area of Thamarassery Ghat Road

Kozhikode (Kerala), Oct 3 (PTI) A team from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) inspected the site of the recent landslide at Thamarassery Ghat Road here on Friday, the district administration said.

The team was led by MoRTH retired Additional Director General (ADG) R K Pandey. IIT Palakkad professor K Divya and MoRTH Kerala Regional Officer B T Sridhar were also part of the team.

After the inspection, the delegation held discussions with District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh.

According to a press release from the district administration, MoRTH representatives said a report containing temporary and permanent remedial measures to prevent further mishaps in the region will be submitted soon.

The preliminary assessment by the experts noted that removing rocks by blasting the upper side could increase the risk of further rockslides.

Instead, other temporary measures to prevent rockslides need to be considered, authorities said.

Permanent solutions will be adopted after conducting further studies on the geological structure and soil characteristics of the area, the statement said.

The landslide occurred at the ninth hairpin bend of Thamarassery Ghat Road on August 26, resulting in traffic restrictions on the route for several days.

Earlier, a team from NIT also conducted an inspection of the site.