Kerala: Mother of minor girls in custody in 'sexual assault' case

Kochi, Mar 21 (PTI) The mother of two minor girls, who were sexually assaulted by her live-in partner at Kuruppampady near here, was taken into custody in the case on Friday, police said.

The police detained her following the statements of the victims—her 10- and 12-year-old daughters—about her involvement in the crime, police added.

However, her arrest has not been recorded yet, according to the police.

Earlier, 38-year-old Dhanesh, a resident of Ayyampuzha near here, was arrested on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused is alleged to have molested the girls, aged 12 and 10, for approximately three years.

The girls' father had passed away three years ago. Following this, Dhanesh, a taxi driver, entered into a live-in relationship with their mother, despite having a family with children in Ayyampuzha.

It was during this relationship that he reportedly began molesting the elder girl, who is currently in the sixth standard, and later abused the younger girl as well, who is in the fourth standard, police added.

However, the incident came to light after the school authorities reported the matter to the police. Upon receiving the complaint, the police took immediate action and arrested the suspect.

The accused, Dhanesh, is currently in judicial custody.