Kerala: Mother of minor girls remanded to judicial custody in 'sexual assault' case

Kochi, Mar 22 (PTI) A local court on Saturday remanded the mother of two minor girls—who were sexually assaulted by her live-in partner—to judicial custody in the case, police said.

The woman was taken into custody on Friday and produced before the Perumbavoor Judicial First Class Magistrate Court near here, which remanded her to judicial custody, police added.

Police detained her following statements from her daughters—indicating her involvement in the crime. She failed to report the abuse despite being aware of it, police said.

Thirty eight-year-old Dhanesh, a resident of Ayyampuzha near here, was arrested on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused allegedly molested the girls, aged 12 and 10, for approximately three years.

The surviving girls are currently under the care of the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

According to CWC sources, they are receiving initial counselling and are gradually recovering from their mental trauma.

Meanwhile, police said they will approach the court to seek custody of Dhanesh, who is currently in judicial custody, for further investigation.

The girls' father passed away three years ago. Following his death, Dhanesh, a taxi driver, entered into a live-in relationship with their mother, despite having a family with children in Ayyampuzha.

It was during this relationship that he reportedly began molesting the elder girl, who is currently in the sixth grade, and later abused the younger girl as well, who is in the fourth grade, police said.

However, the incident came to light after school authorities reported the matter to the police.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police took immediate action and arrested the accused.

The investigation into the case is ongoing, police added. PTI ARM SSK ARM SSK KH