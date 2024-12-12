Kerala motor vehicles dept suspends license of two in Kozhikode beach accident

Kozhikode (Kerala), Dec 12 (PTI) Two days after the death of a 20-year-old youth after being hit by a speeding luxury car while filming reels of it on the beach road here, the Kerala Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) on Thursday suspended the driving licenses of two persons involved in the incident.

The driving license of Sabith Rahman who drove the G-Class Mercedes Benz car has been suspended for one year and of Mohammed Rabees, who drove the Land Rover Defender, has been suspended for six months, according to MVD officials.

"They both appeared before the MVD officials and their explanations were not satisfactory, leading to the suspension of driving licenses," said a top MVD official in Kozhikode.

According to him, the MVD has appointed a special team for inquiry into the incident and the registration of the vehicle that caused the mishap will be suspended once receiving the investigation report.

The MVD also found severe violations as the Benz car has no valid insurance, and other permits, according to the officials.

The person who died has been identified as Alvin from Vadakara. He was the only child of his parents.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 7.30 am on Tuesday on the beach road under the limits of the Vellayil police station.

Alvin, who had recently returned from abroad, was recording promotional reels for a showroom that sells accessories for high-end cars.

Alvin, who was filming the video, was struck by the speeding car that threw him away, causing serious injuries. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to injuries by 11.30 am.

Police said that two cars--a Land Rover Defender and a Mercedes-Benz--brought from the showroom were seized and an investigation carried out by them to determine which car was involved in the accident revealed that it was the Benz car.

The accident was caused by a G-Class Mercedes Benz that lacked valid insurance and to conceal this fact, the suspects provided details of another SUV used during the shoot at the site.

Both Sabith Rahman and Mohammad Rabees, who reportedly drove the Land Rover Defender, were in police custody for detailed interrogation after the accident.

The police found that it was following the reckless overtaking attempt by Sabith Rahman that led to the accident.

The police had already booked the suspects under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. PTI ARM ARM ROH