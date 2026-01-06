Kerala: Motorbike leaks fuel at railway station; owner arrested

Thrissur (Kerala), Jan 6 (PTI) The RPF here on Tuesday booked and arrested the owner of a motorbike parked at Wadakkanchery Railway Station after fuel was found leaking from the vehicle.

The action comes two days after a fire at Thrissur Railway Station on Sunday destroyed hundreds of two-wheelers, railway authorities said in a statement.

A detailed fire safety audit of station parking areas is being conducted jointly by the Commercial and Electrical Departments to enhance safety and prevent a recurrence, the statement added.

According to the authorities, a motorbike in the Wadakkanchery station parking area was found leaking fuel, prompting immediate action by RPF officers.

The officers turned off the fuel knob, stopping the leak and averting a possible mishap.

The two-wheeler was subsequently seized, and its owner was booked under Section 154 of the Indian Railways Act and arrested.

The section stipulates that any person who, through rash or negligent action—or failure to act—endangers the safety of railway passengers may face imprisonment for up to one year, a fine, or both.

Railway authorities have urged all vehicle owners to ensure proper maintenance of their cars and two-wheelers and to strictly follow safety norms while parking on railway premises. PTI HMP SSK