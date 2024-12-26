Kerala mourns demise of M T Vasudevan Nair

Kozhikode (Kerala), Dec 26 (PTI) Kerala on Thursday mourned the demise of the legendary M T Vasudevan Nair, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other prominent personalities, along with the public paying their last respects at his residence here.

As the news of MT's departure broke on Wednesday, people from all walks of life began descended at his house to catch a final glimpse of the renowned writer.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reached MT's home by around 10.40 am and consoled the family members after paying tributes.

Ministers P A Mohammed Riyas, A K Saseendran, CP(I)M state secretary M V Govindan and former minister E P Jayarajan accompanied the Chief Minister.

Vijayan said the brilliance that brought Malayalam literature to the forefront of world literature is what we have lost with the passing of Vasudevan Nair.

"It is an irreparable loss not only to Kerala in general but also to the world of Malayalam literature," Vijayan said in a statement.

Describing M T as a towering figure in the field of short story writing, novel writing, screenplay writing, film direction, journalism, and cultural leadership, Vijayan said through his works, he conveyed the beauty and complexity of Kerala's life.

"He rose to global prominence while firmly rooting himself in the cultural traditions of Valluvanadu, reflecting the life and ethos of the people. In doing so, M T marked not only the individual minds of Keralites but also the collective consciousness of the people of Kerala through his writings," he said.

Renowned writer T Padmanabhan reminisced about his long association with M T, which began in 1950 and was marked by a mix of experiences.

"Unfortunately, I couldn't visit or see him recently due to health issues. The last time I saw him was two years ago, and I never imagined his end would come so soon," he said.

Responding to M T's legacy, Padmanabhan added, "M T is not like me—he has left an indelible mark in multiple fields, and his world was vast. This loss is irreplaceable." Noted filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan described M T Vasudevan Nair as a genius who profoundly influenced Kerala's cultural landscape, leaving behind an irreplaceable void.

"His works were cherished by both readers and literary critics," he added.

Sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman remembered M T Vasudevan Nair as a brotherly figure and one of Kerala's "Navaratnas." "The last time I was set to receive the Basheer Award, it was from M T's hands. I deeply regret not being able to attend due to a busy schedule," he said.

Writer Alamcode Leelakrishnan highlighted M T's relentless efforts to elevate Malayalam into one of the world's finest languages.

Reflecting on his cherished association with the Jnanpith awardee, actor Mohanlal said, “MT gave me some of the most memorable characters in my film career. He even travelled to Mumbai to watch my Sanskrit plays and used to meet him whenever I visited Kozhikode. Acting in roles penned by MT has been an unparalleled privilege.” Mohanlal visited 'Sithara', MT’s residence, to pay his last respects, where the public was also allowed to bid farewell.

Actor Mammootty shared a heartfelt Facebook post, expressing a deep sense of loss.

“Finding a place in MT's heart is the greatest blessing of my career,” he wrote.

“I have portrayed many characters that carried his soul, though I can’t recall all of them now. A whole era is fading away, leaving my mind empty. When I held him after he stumbled during a programme in Ernakulam four-five months ago, I felt like I was holding my father.” Veteran actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan, who worked with MT in films like 'Kanyakumari' and 'Manorathangal', mourned the loss of a mentor and dear friend.

“My friendship with him as the creator of the film 'Kanyakumari', which introduced me to the Malayalam screen world, is now fifty years old, continued till the recent 'Manorathangal,” he posted on X.

“My heartfelt tribute to a great writer.” Director Hariharan, who collaborated with MT on numerous critically acclaimed films, broke down while paying homage.

In her tribute, Actor Manju Warrier likened MT to a father figure among modern Malayalam writers.

“The only character I portrayed, written by MT Sir was named 'Daya' (kindness), the epitome of tenderness.

Thank you for making Malayalam literature and cinema timeless,” she wrote.

Warrier also recalled a treasured 'ezhuthola' (palm leaf used to record writings) gifted by MT during a visit to Thunchan Parambu, a memorial for the father of Malayalam language.

Malayalam actor and Union Minister Suresh Gopi also paid homage to MT.

Actor Vineeth expressed deep sorrow over M T's passing, describing it as an "irreparable loss".

"He always treated me with the love and affection of a father. I had the privilege of acting in eight of his films, and every time we met, he showered me with care and warmth," Vineeth said.

Though M T had expressed his wish against any public homage, a large crowd assembled at his home and nearby to pay respects to the most celebrated author.

His body will be taken to the public crematorium on Mavoor Road by 4 pm, where the funeral, is scheduled for 5 pm. PTI ARM ARM ROH