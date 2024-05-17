Kerala narcotics units' district-level officers now empowered to enforce laws across entire state

Thiruvananthapuram, May 17 (PTI) In a move to intensify the fight against the drug menace in Kerala, the state government has granted greater authority to officers of Sub Inspector rank and above in key anti-narcotics units, with district-level officers now empowered to enforce laws across the entire state.

This empowerment, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 enables these officers from District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF), District C Branch, and Narcotic Cell to exercise specified powers across the state.

The government issued a gazette notification on May 14, granting expanded authority to officers in the fight against drug crimes.

They are now empowered to enforce laws and perform duties statewide as outlined in the Act, significantly strengthening anti-drug efforts.

According to it, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, officers of Sub Inspector rank and above in key anti-narcotics units can now enforce laws across the state. Their immediate superior will be the District Police Chiefs.

The Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) oversees the state's efforts against drug trafficking and abuse.

Led by the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), it coordinates with the Narcotics Control Bureau on various drug-related matters.

District-level coordination is managed by DANSAF, headed by District Police Chiefs.

Each district's Assistant Commissioner of Police/Deputy Superintendent of Police Narcotic Cells leads DANSAF. PTI TGB TGB ANE