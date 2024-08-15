Kerala, nation sad over Wayanad landslides, but time to move forward: CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 15 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that while everyone in the country was sad regarding the Wayanad landslides that claimed over 200 lives, it was time to live and move forward for the survival of the state.

Vijayan, speaking after hoisting the national flag at the Central Stadium here on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day of the country, also said that even as India excelled in various sectors since its independence in 1947, the scientific awareness in the country was being damaged and superstitions, harmful customs, and outdated rituals were making a comeback.

Referring to the landslides in Wayanad, the CM said that Kerala and the country were celebrating the independence day in a time of grief following the disaster.

"But, we cannot remain sad. We need to live and move forward for the survival of the state. So, the independence day, this year, should give impetus to the joint activities that ensure the state's survival," he said.

The Marxist veteran also said that despite the advances in science and technology, the country was still unable to predict natural disasters in advance and thereby, protect the life and property of the people.

"This is something which deserves serious thought. Instead of general warnings or alerts, we need accurate predictions to defend against natural disasters. This is what we have learnt from experiences in other parts of the world," he said.

Vijayan said that proper interventions need to be made by the Centre for the nation to reach that level and a country's rise can be ensured only by the equal development of all its different states and regions, he said.

Elaborating on the issue of alleged damage to scientific awareness and a resurgence in superstitions and harmful customs, he said that the dark times were surpassed by the country to reach where it is now.

The CM said that in the decades since 1947, India has become a hub of Information Technology and startups.

"It has achieved excellence in various sectors. At the same time, scientific awareness in the country was being damaged. Apart from that, superstitions, harmful customs, and outdated rituals were making a comeback. We should not ignore it," he said.

Some forces, by using caste and religion as weapons, were trying to bring back the darkness that we had surpassed, the CM added.

"That is putting our secularism at risk. We need to evaluate how this can be effectively countered. Otherwise, it would lead to a decay and backward movement of our scientific awareness, which in turn would give strength to the divisive forces," the CM said after inspecting the parade led by a woman IPS officer amidst heavy rainfall at the venue.

Vijayan said that as the country approaches nearly eight decades of independence, it should be a time to look back at what our dreams were when we were fighting for our freedom.

"What all we were able to achieve, what remains to be gained and for that, what all we need to do -- these are the questions that are important at this time," he said.

He said that many other countries that achieved independence around the same time as India have witnessed subversion of their democratic systems.

"But India, in the last 78 years, has been able to safeguard and improve its democratic systems. It is a matter of pride for us," he added.

In his speech on the occasion, Vijayan also claimed that the state has excelled in all sectors and was at the forefront among other states.

He said the state was a model of decentralisation, development and welfare with the active participation of the public.

Vijayan claimed that according to the National Crime Records Bureau statistics, Kerala was the best at maintaining law and order which was also evident from the fact that the state has seen no communal clashes.

"Kerala has the lowest infant and maternal mortality rates in the country, is first in the school education quality index published by the Niti Aayog, carries out the most appointments under PSC in the country, has the best startup ecosystem and is the only state striving to eradicate poverty and provide homes to everyone," he said.

He urged everyone to work together to make Kerala into a new and improved 'Nava Keralam'. PTI HMP HMP ROH