Kerala needs a dedicated biotech policy: experts at BioConnect conclave

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 10 (PTI) Kerala needs to develop a dedicated biotech policy to capitalise on the state's immense potential in the life sciences sector, experts at the BioConnect 3.0 conclave said here on Friday.

The third edition of the two-day BioConnect, an International Life Sciences Conclave and Expo, concluded successfully on Friday, the event organisers -- Kerala Life Sciences Industries Park (KLIP) and Bio 360 Life Sciences Park -- said in a release.

It said that experts who participated in the event highlighted Kerala’s immense potential in the life sciences sector and emphasised the need for the state to develop a dedicated biotech policy to capitalise on these opportunities.

The release further said that the Kerala Bioeconomy Report 2025, prepared by the Association of Biotechnology Led Enterprises (ABLE) on behalf of the government, indicated rapid growth in the state’s bioeconomy.

It also said that Kerala currently contributes 4.5 per cent to India’s USD 165.7 billion bioeconomy, ranking eighth among states contributing to the national bioeconomy.

"Experts noted that Kerala’s rich cultural heritage, marine resources, and environmentally conscious approaches distinguish it as a unique hub for biotechnology.

"Key targets outlined during the discussion include making Kerala a global biotech and biomanufacturing hub by 2047, achieving a bioeconomy valuation of USD 11.24 billion by 2030, and raising the share of bioeconomy in the state GDP to 10 per cent," the release said.

These objectives were highlighted by KSIDC Managing Director Vishnuraj P IAS and professor A Sabu, Member Secretary, Kerala State Council for Science, Technology, and Environment. it said. PTI HMP HMP ROH