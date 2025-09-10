Kerala: NIT experts survey Thamarassery Ghat road after mudslides

Kozhikode (Kerala), Sep 10 (PTI) A team of experts from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) on Wednesday inspected the Thamarassery Ghat Road, where traffic restrictions were imposed recently following multiple mudslides.

The road is a key route connecting Kerala’s northern districts of Kozhikode and Wayanad.

The inspection, directed by District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, covered the sections of the ghat that witnessed mudslides last month. The team used drones to conduct a real-time kinematic survey and gathered footage of the affected areas, a statement said.

Dr Santosh G Thampi, one of the experts, said the data would help assess the possibility of future landslides, the nature of the terrain, and its likely impact.

“The three-dimensional visualisations created from this survey will aid in the analysis,” he said.

He added that a preliminary report would be submitted to the district collector, and if required, a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) inspection would follow.

The deputy collector, engineers of the Public Works Department (PWD), and other officials also joined the inspection, the statement added.

The ghat road, which had been closed after the landslides, was reopened later.