Kerala: NIT student ends life on campus

Kozhikode (Kerala), May 6 (PTI) A student of National Institute of Technology allegedly ended his life by jumping from a building inside the campus in this north Kerala district on Monday.

Kunnamangalam police said the deceased was identified as Yogeswar Nath, who was from outside Kerala.

"Prima facie, it is a case of suicide. He was found dead after jumping from the building. It is suspected that he took the extreme step at around 5.30 am," a police official said.

Further details can be disclosed only after a detailed investigation, the official added. PTI LGK SS