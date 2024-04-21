Kerala nonagenarian dies soon after casting vote at home

Kottayam (Kerala), Apr 21 (PTI) A 99-year-old man died soon after casting his vote in Lok Sabha polls at home in Kerala's Kottayam district, family members said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The deceased man, A K Raman Nair, was a native of Manakkunnu in Pala here.

He had been suffering from age-related ailments for some time and died within minutes after exercising his franchise on Saturday as part of the vote-from-home facility launched by the Election Commission, they said.

Nair, who had been living with his grandson, was discharged from the hospital two days ago.

The polling officials went with the ballot paper when the nonagenarian man was having lunch.

Despite health issues, he was excited to cast his vote and breathed his last soon after the process, the family added. PTI CORR LGK SDP