Kerala: Noted educationist Majeed Khan dies at 91

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 13 (PTI) Renowned educationist Dr A P Majeed Khan died on Tuesday at a private hospital here following age-related ailments. He was 91.

Khan was widely recognised for his contributions to higher education and healthcare in Kerala.

He was the chancellor of Noorul Islam University and chairman of the Noorul Islam Institutions.

A pioneer in technical education, he established Amaravila NII ITI, the state’s first private technical training institute, and played a key role in the healthcare sector through NIMS Medicity in Neyyattinkara.

He is survived by his wife and two children, family sources said.

Condoling his demise, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a statement, described Khan as a person who made notable contributions to education and healthcare in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

“The Neyyattinkara NIMS Medicity established by him has emerged as a strong presence in the healthcare sector,” he added.

BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar, in a post on 'X', said Khan’s legacy of building centres of learning and healing, and his service to society, would always be remembered. PTI LGK SSK