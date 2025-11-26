Kerala: Notorious thief Bunty Chor taken into preventive custody

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 26 (PTI) Notorious thief Devinder Singh, popularly known as Bunty Chor and accused in multiple burglary cases in the state and across the country, was taken into preventive custody at the central railway station here, police said on Wednesday.

He was found at the station, and the Railway Police took him into custody for detailed interrogation to gather information about his frequent visits to the state.

"He is in preventive custody now. He is at the central railway station here," a senior police officer said.

The officer said that, according to Bunty, some of his properties had been seized by police when he was arrested years ago and were now in the possession of the court.

"He said he came to recover them. We are verifying his statements," the officer said.

Bunty Chor had also been detained at Kochi railway station a few days ago and released later.

The officer said verification was underway and that some of his statements appeared to be correct. Further action would be decided after verification, he added.

Several cases have been registered against him across the country, including in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur, the officer said. PTI LGK SSK