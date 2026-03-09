Kerala: Nurses stage statewide strike seeking Rs 40,000 basic salary in private hospitals

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 9 (PTI) Nurses affiliated to the United Nurses Association staged a statewide strike in Kerala on Monday, demanding that the basic salary in private hospitals be increased to Rs 40,000 per month.

The operations of several private hospitals that refused the demand were partially affected, as a large number of nurses stayed away from work in support of the strike.

The private hospitals continued operations with nurses who are not part of the United Nurses Association (UNA).

Arguments in hospitals were reported from Kochi and Kozhikode after disciplinary action was initiated against striking nurses.

In Kozhikode, Yuva Morcha activists barged into a hospital compound and staged a protest after nurses were allegedly suspended for participating in the strike.

UNA president Jasminsha told reporters that the strike would continue until private hospitals agreed to their demand.

“We are withdrawing the strike in hospitals that have agreed to the salary hike or are in discussions. We are demanding that the hike take effect on April 1. The strike will continue in hospitals that do not agree,” he said He said a majority of small and medium-sized hospitals were in discussions to accept the demand.

“In Kerala, we carried out a strike in 490 private hospitals. Of these, we have withdrawn the strike in 343 hospitals. It is up to the individual hospital managements to decide on the salary hike,” he said.

He said the suspension of nurses in a hospital in Kozhikode has now been frozen.

"Hospitals usually act like this during protests. Our main demand is that hospitals should agree to discussions and sign an agreement for the salary hike," he said.