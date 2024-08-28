Kerala observes birth anniversary of Ayyankali, pioneer of Dalit movement

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 28 (PTI) Kerala on Wednesday observed the 161st birth anniversary of Mahatma Ayyankali, a social reformer, who fought against caste-based oppression and social inequality in the state.

Ayyankali (1863-1941), who pioneered the movement to assert rights of suppressed classes in the caste-ridden society of erstwhile princely state of Travancore, is considered one of the most important figures in Kerala's history.

In a Facebook post, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Ayyankali gave strength to the oppressed people of Travancore, who were denied travel freedom, education, and decent wages, to fight against the caste-landlord system.

Vijayan said Ayyankali's leadership in questioning caste-based superiority and organising the Villuvandi (cart) journey and 'Kallumala' struggle, dealt a severe blow to upper caste dominance.

Ayyankali's Villuvandi journey against travel restrictions had a significant impact on Kerala's later social life, the CM said.

He also recalled Ayyankali's fight against denying school admission to Dalit children and the struggle for increasing wages of agricultural labourers on the occasion.

"Modern Kerala was formed as a result of the organised struggles led by Ayyankali and others. May the memory of Ayyankali give us strength to transform Kerala into an equal society, overcoming social inequalities. Wishing everyone a happy Ayyankali Jayanthi," the Chief Minister said.

In his Facebook post, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan said Mahatma Ayyankali was "an irreplaceable name" in Kerala's history.

He said he was a revolutionary who fought against caste fanaticism.

Mahatma Ayyankali's historical interventions will be a driving force in contemporary resistance against fascism, the LoP said.

Minister For Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes, O R Kelu, said Ayyankali drove the cart of social revolution onto the royal roads where the poor and marginalised were denied even the right to walk.

"He fearlessly fought against the upper caste landlords who burned down the classroom where a girl belonging to Pulaya community (a prominent Scheduled Caste denomination of Kerala) had entered," the minister said in a Facebook post. PTI TGB TGB ROH