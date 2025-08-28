Kerala observes birth anniversary of social reformer Ayyankali

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 28 (PTI) Kerala on Thursday observed the 162nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Ayyankali, who fought against caste-based oppression and social inequality in the state, with Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other political leaders paying tributes to the social reformer.

Ayyankali (1863-1941), who pioneered the movement to assert the rights of suppressed classes in the caste-ridden society of the erstwhile princely state of Travancore, is considered one of the most important figures in Kerala's history.

Arlekar in a Facebook post said that the social reformer inspired generations "with his courage, equality, and social justice".

"My humble pranams to #MahatmaAyyankali on his Jayanti. A visionary reformer, he fought caste oppression and pioneered education for the marginalized, inspiring generations with his courage, equality, and social justice," he said in his post.

Vijayan also paid tribute to the social reformer through a social media post.

The CM said, in an FB post, that the struggles led by Ayyankali played an invaluable role in laying the foundation of modern Kerala and changed the course of its history.

Ayyankali gave strength to the oppressed people of Travancore, who were denied travel freedom, education, and decent wages, to fight against the caste-landlord system, he said.

Vijayan also said Ayyankali’s leadership in questioning caste-based superiority and organising the Villuvandi (cart) journey and ‘Kallumala’ struggle, dealt a severe blow to upper caste dominance.

He also recalled Ayyankali’s fight against denying school admission to Dalit children and the struggle for increasing wages of the agricultural labourers.

"The social progress that Kerala has achieved to date is backed by the struggles led by Ayyankali. The memory of his struggles will give us the strength to protect these achievements and transform Kerala into a society based on equality, overcoming communal differences and social inequality," the CM said in his post.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan also paid tribute to the social reformer in a social media post, saying that Ayyankali's "relentless struggle for the rights of the poor is still an inspiration".

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar termed Ayyankali a visionary reformer who broke caste barriers and lit the path of education, dignity, and equality.

"By opening access to schools, public spaces, and opportunities for the oppressed, his legacy laid the foundation of social justice and empowerment in Kerala," the BJP leader said in a Facebook post. PTI HMP HMP KH