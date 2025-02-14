Kerala on steady path of economic growth: CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 14 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that the state's economy was growing steadily in the post-Covid era and will progress further through the development of emerging sectors.

The CM was speaking after inaugurating the Kerala Economic Conference 2025, organised here by the Kerala Economic Association (KEA).

Addressing the gathering, the CM also highlighted the state's significant achievements in population control and emphasised that the development of emerging sectors would create a new wave of economic progress, according to a release issued by KEA.

He also noted the need for further studies and evaluations to assess advancements in these sectors, the release said.

Vijayan reaffirmed the state’s commitment to economic resilience and reminded the audience that Kerala will move forward by firmly demanding what it rightfully deserves from the Central government, it said.

During the event, the CM also released the book 'Kerala: From 1956 to the Present', authored by Teerthankar Roy and K Ravi Raman.

The three-day conference, which commenced on Friday, will feature discussions led by prominent economists, policymakers, researchers, and industry leaders, the KEA release said.

Various sessions will be held during the conference and they will explore regional economic growth, research opportunities, and financial challenges, it added. PTI HMP HMP KH