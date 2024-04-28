Kerala: One dead, three injured in stabbing incident

Kottayam (Kerala), Apr 28 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death, and three others, including a woman, were injured in a scuffle that occurred during a party organised at a home near Pala in this district in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

The incident, reported from Kollappally Mankara area at around 2 am, occurred when friends and relatives assembled at a home to celebrate the holy communion of a child, engaged in a verbal spat during a drinking party, they said.

The man, identified as Libin Jose, died, and three persons, including a 55-year-old woman, her relative, and another person, were injured in the stabbing incident using a pair of scissors.

Following the incident, Pala police reached the spot and took the accused person into custody. The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital. PTI COR TGB KH