Kerala opens Centre of Excellence in Nutraceuticals to boost preventive healthcare and bioeconomy

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 9 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday inaugurated the Centre of Excellence in Nutraceuticals (COEN) at the Bio 360 Life Sciences Park in Thonnakkal here, strengthening the life sciences ecosystem of the state.

The CM dedicated the centre to the nation through a virtual address at the inaugural function, an official statement said.

The initiative aims to position Kerala as a leading hub for research and innovation in the rapidly expanding nutraceutical sector.

The project was spearheaded by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) with support from the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) and the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC).

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) extended financial assistance to the ambitious initiative.

In his inaugural address, CM Vijayan highlighted the growing global relevance of nutraceuticals in addressing modern health challenges.

Bioactive compounds derived from food play an important role in enhancing immunity, preventing diseases and managing chronic conditions, he said.

"The establishment of the Centre of Excellence in Nutraceuticals marks a significant milestone in Kerala's efforts to advance science-based preventive healthcare," Vijayan said.

The centre has begun functioning at the campus of the Institute of Advanced Virology (IAV) within Bio 360 Life Sciences Park and has been allotted five acres of land for developing its dedicated infrastructure.

The project will be implemented in phases with Rs 13.99 crore sanctioned by KIIFB over a five-year period.

Presenting the institutional roadmap, Dr E Sreekumar, Chief Executive Officer of the Centre of Excellence in Nutraceuticals, said the first phase will focus on research, technology development and scientific validation of nutraceutical formulations, particularly in areas related to metabolic health and wellness.

The second phase will establish an enterprise division to facilitate manufacturing, technology transfer and commercialisation of research outcomes in collaboration with industry.

Delivering the keynote address, C Anantha Ramakrishnan, Director of CSIR-NIIST, hailed the state government for its proactive initiatives in promoting science, research and innovation, noting that such efforts are crucial for strengthening the state's emerging bioeconomy and nutraceutical sector.

An MoU exchange ceremony was also held as part of the event between the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB), Institute of Advanced Virology (IAV), Centre of Excellence in Microbiome, Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden & Research Institute and CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology.

Focusing on identifying bioactive compounds from natural sources and converting them into scientifically validated nutraceutical products, the centre is expected to serve as a key research-industry platform linking academic institutions, start-ups, MSMEs and the nutraceutical industry.

It is also expected to leverage Kerala's rich biodiversity and traditional knowledge systems to develop affordable and effective health solutions, the statement added. PTI LGK ROH