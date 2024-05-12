Kerala opposes Centre's reported move to shut down Palakkad Railway Division, sends letter

Thiruvananthapuram, May 12 (PTI) The Kerala government on Sunday registered a strong protest against the Centre's reported move to shut down the Palakkad Railway Division alleging that it was an example of the union government's continued "neglect and vindictive approach" towards the southern state.

State Railway Minister V Abdurahiman sent a letter to his counterpart at the Centre requesting him to withdraw from the decision in this regard.

Pointing out that the Palakkad Division is far ahead in terms of the number of passengers and revenue, the minister said the move to close it down without pointing out any particular lapse was a covert move against the state.

"Kerala continues to be grossly neglected in terms of railway development. Amidst this, the existing systems are also being phased out," he alleged.

He recalled how the Palakkad Division had been bifurcated to create the Salem Division during the reign of the previous UPA government. After that, there had been a deliberate move to weaken the Palakkad Division, he alleged.

Though the Centre had also tried to make Palakkad Division a part of Mangaluru Division, it withdrew from the move later following a strong protest registerd by Kerala, the minister further said.

"Another example of the Centre's continuing neglect and vindictive approach towards Kerala is the move to close down the Palakkad Railway Division," he charged.

Abdurahiman urged the union government to stop its neglect of the state in terms of doubling of railway tracks and in the allocation of new trains.

He also wanted the people to raise a strong protest against the Centre's reported move to close down the Palakkad Division. PTI LGK KH