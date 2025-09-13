Kerala opposition leader continues attack on CM Vijayan over police conduct

Kochi, Sep 13 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan on Saturday continued his attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the state police over the reports of alleged custodial torture and the manner in which KSU activists were produced in a Thrissur court following clashes with SFI.

Satheesan accused the CM, who is also in-charge of the Home Department, of being a mute spectator to the "anarchy and atrocities" by the police.

He also criticised the CM of turning the police into a "terrorist organisation" which works solely for CPI(M) interests and on the party's directions.

Satheesan further claimed that Vijayan was "scared to speak" about the police actions and said that the CM was "hiding his head in the sand like an ostrich".

"If you (CM) have any courage, then respond to these issues," he challenged.

The opposition leader said that the CM will be "made to answer for all this".

He also warned the police officers involved in such incidents that they will not continue to wear the khaki uniform once the UDF comes to power.

"We used to forgive such things in the past. We will not do so anymore," he asserted.

He slammed the CM a day ago also over "widespread reports of police torture" in the state.

Satheesan, on Friday, said that Vijayan should shed the Home portfolio "in the wake of widespread reports" of alleged torture in police stations coming to light across the state.

He had also said that the CM does not deserve to continue as home minister after reports of police torture in custody are coming out from all the districts.

The same day, he had hit out at the police after three Kerala Students Union (KSU) leaders, arrested following a clash with the Student Federation of India (SFI), were produced before a magistrate court at Wadakkanchery in Thrissur district with their faces masked and hands cuffed.

Satheesan condemned the incident, alleging that police were acting as slaves of the CPI(M).