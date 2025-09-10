Kerala orders officials to call CM, ministers 'honourable' in replies to petitions

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 10 (PTI) Government officials in Kerala have been instructed to address the chief minister and ministers as "honourable" when replying to complaints and petitions from the public, according to a new circular issued by the state's Administrative Reforms Department.

The order, dated August 30, asks all secretariat departments, district collectors and office heads to ensure that replies sent to complainants include the respectful prefix "Bahumanappetta" (meaning "honourable") before the name of the chief minister or ministers.

Officials have been asked to take extra care while drafting responses, with the circular stating that failure to follow the instruction could invite action.

The move comes at a time when many governments across the country are said to be moving away from traditional and formal honorifics in official communication.

Since the Administrative Reforms Department functions under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the circular is widely believed to reflect his instructions, though the government has not explained the circumstances behind the decision.

The order has sparked debate on social media, with some pointing out that while efforts elsewhere aim to simplify the way constitutional authorities are addressed, Kerala is reintroducing ceremonial forms of respect into everyday governance.