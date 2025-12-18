Kerala organ trafficking case: Donors sent to Tajikistan apart from Iran, finds NIA

Kochi, Dec 18 (PTI) A racket involved in trafficking people to Iran for illegal organ donation had also sent two persons from Odisha to Tajikistan this year, the NIA has found while probing a case registered in Kerala.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) revealed fresh details in an affidavit filed in a court here while seeking further custody of the first accused, Madhu Jayakumar, a native of Palarivattom here.

The case came to light on May 18, 2024, when a person named Sabith was intercepted by immigration officials at Kochi airport on suspicion of being part of an organised organ trafficking network.

Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Sajith and Bellamkonda Ram Prasad, a native of Vijayawada, who were found to have facilitated the travel of organ donors and recipients to hospitals in Iran for illegal organ transplantation.

Jayakumar, who had been absconding for over a year, was arrested upon his arrival at the New Delhi airport on November 7 this year.

As per the affidavit filed by the national agency at the NIA court here, Jayakumar, during interrogation, disclosed the names of 27 recipients who underwent kidney transplantation in Iran with his assistance. He also revealed the names of 11 donors, the NIA said.

“Even after the registration of this case, in 2025, two persons from Odisha were brought to Tajikistan, where their kidneys were transplanted to rich recipients through the accused,” the affidavit said. The NIA sought Jayakumar’s further custody to trace the money obtained through the illegal organ trade.

“The huge amount obtained by him through the kidney trade through Stemma Club and various bank accounts was converted into Bitcoin and USDT. The details of these Bitcoin and USDT transactions made by the first accused are to be ascertained through custodial interrogation,” the agency told the court.

Stemma Club, a health club founded by Jayakumar, was allegedly used as a cover for illegal activities.

The NIA also said Jayakumar needs to be confronted with bank account statements, images, and videos extracted from the mobile phones of the other accused during social media analysis.

“The connection of the first accused with other kidney racketeers is also to be gathered through custodial interrogation,” the agency said.

Though Jayakumar’s counsel opposed the plea, pointing out that the NIA had already interrogated him for seven days in custody, the court observed that the gravity of the alleged crime was extremely serious.

The NIA court said that detailed and thorough questioning was required to uncover all aspects of the case in light of the disclosures of the accused. The court granted the NIA custody of him for three days on December 15. Jayakumar is currently in NIA custody, which is set to end at 11 am on Thursday.

Sources told PTI that attempts are being made to trace two donors from Odisha who were sent to Tajikistan.

“Even before the arrest of Jayakumar, NIA could track several donors and recipients who are from various parts of the country. The additional donors and recipients revealed by Jayakumar are being traced. Their statement would be recorded as a witness in the case,” sources said.

NIA chargesheet in the case stated that donors who are from a financially poor background were lured with high remuneration. However, after taking them to Iran, their passports were seized, and the money they offered was not given.