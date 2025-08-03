Kerala panchayat booked over alleged mass killing of stray dogs

Kerala, Aug 3 (PTI) An animal rights activist from the Idukki-based animal rescue team filed a complaint against the Munnar panchayat authorities, alleging they had recently culled hundreds of stray dogs. Following the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the law.

A video showing stray dogs being captured and transported in a panchayat vehicle went viral on social media and was aired by several TV channels.

The complainant also alleged that the authorities attempted to secretly shift the carcasses from the site where they had been buried.

"We received information that the panchayat was making a secret move to relocate the carcasses. We filed the complaint based on that," she said on Sunday.

A police officer confirmed that a case had been registered based on the complaint, although no concrete evidence had been found so far.

The case has been filed against the driver of the panchayat vehicle.

"We have not obtained any evidence to substantiate the allegations yet. The investigation is ongoing," police said.

The case has been registered under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (mischief by killing or maiming an animal) and provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The development comes at a time when the stray dog menace is a growing concern in Munnar, with the panchayat facing pressure and criticism from residents.