Kerala panchayat seeks govt nod to rename 'Pakistan Mukku' junction

Kollam (Kerala), May 24 (PTI) A CPI (M)-ruled panchayat in Kerala has decided to approach the state government with a request to change the decades-old name of a village junction in the aftermath of the India-Pakistan conflict.

Kunnathoor Panchayat in this district unanimously agreed to forward a proposal to rename "Pakistan Mukku" following a formal request from a BJP ward member, during a recent meeting.

According to Panchayat president Valsala Kumari K, the panchayat does not have the authority to rename places and therefore decided to forward the request to the government.

"The panchayat received a letter regarding this and so the committee discussed the matter. No one raised any objection to the request during the discussion. So, we decided to record the opinions and submit to the government," she told PTI.

During the discussion, some members suggested renaming the junction as "Ivarkala".

The panchayat president said the junction has been known as "Pakistan Mukku" for several decades.

"But, in our panchayat records, there is no mention of this particular name. But, the location is named as Pakistan Mukku among local people," she said.

A number of Muslim families reside in the area and there is a mosque.

"The final decision rests with the government. In the Panchayat Raj rules, we don't have any provision to change the name of any place," she said.

Valsala Kumari also said the area is home to people of all religions, castes and communities, who live in harmony.

"I wish the new development and lots of discussion over this do not disrupt the present harmony and coexistence," she added.

A stretch at the end of the Mannadi route near the border of Kunnathoor panchayat in Kollam district and Kadambanad panchayat in Pathanamthitta district is known as Pakistan Mukku. PTI LGK ROH