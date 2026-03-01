Kerala parties, leaders condemn US-Israel attack on Iran

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 1 (PTI) Political parties and leaders in Kerala on Sunday condemned the US-Israel attack on Iran.

The CPI(M) organised protest marches across the state in the evening, condemning the US for unrest in the Middle East.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan led a march in Thiruvananthapuram, with hundreds participating and carrying a banner that read "Humanity Will Win, Not Trump." Protesters held placards appealing for peace and condemning US action, and raised slogans against the United States.

Other political parties also organised protests at various places in the district.

Muslim League leader Sayyid Munavar Ali Shihab Thangal paid tribute to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who is reportedly assassinated in joint strikes by the US and Israel.

In a Facebook post, Thangal said Khamenei’s life was "defined by courage and dignity" and prayed that his "brave martyrdom during the holy month of Ramadan" be accepted by Allah.

Thangal said that at a time when many kneel before the injustices of the powerful, Khamenei stood firm with unwavering courage, even in the face of death.

He described Khamenei’s life and martyrdom as an enduring inspiration for struggles — big and small — against injustice and prayed for peace for his soul.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC), in a circular, asked believers to hold special prayers in churches for the victims and for an end to the conflict in the Gulf region.

The KCBC said it was time to stand in solidarity with the victims of war and that world leaders have yet to realise that such conflicts are evil.

It said wars are often aimed at securing vested interests and ensuring the complete defeat of the enemy, while the real victims are innocent people. PTI TBA TBA KH