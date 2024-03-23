Kerala people politically conscious: CPI(M) on claims of ED action against CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 23 (PTI) The arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the ED continued to draw political reactions in Kerala on Saturday as the ruling CPI(M) said it was not scared over the rival parties' propaganda that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would also face similar action by the central agencies.

A day after a Delhi court sent Kejriwal to the Enforcement Directorate's custody in the excise policy-linked money-laundering case, state PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas said people of the state are politically conscious and "let's see" if the ED comes to the southern state.

He was responding to queries about a campaign by political rivals that CM Vijayan would also face a similar fate.

He said that with the arrest of the Delhi CM, it has now become clear that the Centre was misusing national investigating agencies as "political tools".

"If the ED comes to Kerala, let's see...the people of the state are politically conscious," Riyas, also the son-in-law of CM Vijayan, told reporters here.

The minister also criticised the Congress party for adopting a "double standard" on the ED's action on Kejriwal issue.

Meanwhile, the BJP continued to criticise the CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-headed UDF for staging widespread protests against the arrest of Kejriwal.

Party state chief K Surendran said it was for the first time in history that the UDF and the LDF had joined hands to stage protests over an issue and the ruling and opposition fronts came together to safeguard corrupt people.

"It has now become clear that the partners of the INDI Alliance are united to extend support to the corrupt people," he told reporters here.

Alleging that prominent leaders of both fronts, including CM Vijayan, were facing cases, he said the protests staged by the LDF and the UDF on Friday were the showcasing of unity by the corrupt people.

Surendran also said that corruption is a hurdle to the development of the state and the BJP-led NDA is fighting against it.

Kerala on Friday witnessed widespread protests by activists of the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress against the arrest of Kejriwal by the ED, while the BJP defended the action by saying violation of the law has its consequences.

Chief Minister Vijayan had denounced the arrest of Kejriwal, alleging that it was a deliberate move aimed at quelling dissenting voices, particularly as the electoral process gains momentum.

A court on Friday sent Kejriwal to the Enforcement Directorate's custody till March 28, a day after his arrest in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja at the Rouse Avenue court said Kejriwal will be produced before the court on March 28 at 2 pm.

The court passed the order on the Enforcement Directorate's application seeking 10-day custody in the case. PTI LGK KH