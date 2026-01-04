Kerala plans blockchain, other reforms to secure land transactions: CM Vijayan

Kannur (Kerala), Jan 4 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the state government is planning several new initiatives, including the use of blockchain technology, to further secure land transactions in the state.

The government aims to deliver maximum services to citizens at their doorstep without the need to visit offices, the chief minister said.

"Several new initiatives are in the pipeline, including plans to use blockchain technology to further secure land transactions and adopt scientific methods to eliminate fake documents and duplicate registrations," he said.

Vijayan was speaking after inaugurating the annual Registration Department Day celebrations and the award distribution for the best-performing offices at Azhikkode.

He noted that holding the event at the location of the state’s first registration office added to the significance of the occasion.

The chief minister said the state has implemented major reforms in the Registration Department, making property registration more transparent, efficient, and citizen-friendly.

"The Registration Department plays a crucial role in Kerala’s development, not only as a major source of government revenue but also by ensuring citizens’ property rights and legal security," he said.

Highlighting the department’s constant interaction with the public, Vijayan said the government is committed to maintaining its offices efficiently and transparently.

Over the past decade, the department has emerged as a model in the state’s pursuit of a corruption-free, people-oriented administration.

Earlier practices that forced citizens to make repeated visits to offices and rely on middlemen during property registration have largely been eliminated, he added.

The government has sent a clear message that corruption in any form will not be tolerated.

The chief minister also highlighted reforms that have made sub-registrar offices more citizen-friendly, including major changes in property registration procedures.

"Kerala is witnessing progressive reforms that serve as a model for the country, and the Registration Department has kept pace with these changes," he said.

Vijayan said the government has focused on ensuring equal justice for transgender persons and marginalised communities, while simplifying services, including marriage registration.

Notices under the Special Marriage Act have been made available online to ensure transparency in the process, he added.

As the state moves closer to eliminating landlessness, the government has extended stamp duty concessions to poor families for land registration and house construction.

The chief minister also lauded the efforts of department staff in ensuring speedy and hassle-free registration of documents under the LIFE Mission housing scheme.

He said the department's effective role in tax collection was reflected in a steady year-on-year increase in revenue.