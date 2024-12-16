Kerala plans disaster-resilient townships in Wayanad, Vijayan tells Siddaramaiah

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 16 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has informed his Karnataka counterpart, Siddaramaiah, that his government has identified two locations in Vythiri taluk where it plans to establish sustainable and disaster-resilient townships to rehabilitate families affected by landslides in Wayanad.

In his letter to the Karnataka chief minister, Vijayan expressed his government's "deep gratitude" for the offer to build 100 houses to support families affected by the disaster.

Vijayan wrote to Siddaramaiah in response to his recent letter, expressing concern over the lack of communication from the Kerala government regarding the necessary guidelines or directions for implementing the project.

In his letter to Vijayan, dated December 9, Siddaramaiah had said that his government is prepared to purchase land to construct houses in Wayanad for families affected by the devastating landslides.

Vijayan informed Siddaramaiah that the Government of Kerala is in the process of finalising a detailed sponsorship framework to implement the many offers of support for disaster-affected families in Wayanad that have been received.

"This framework will ensure that all generous offers, including that of the Government of Karnataka will be integrated into a comprehensive plan for the disaster affected families. It is envisaged that the progress of plan can be tracked on a real time tracking facilities," Vijayan said in the letter.

The letter, dated December 13, further stated that the Kerala government is planning to rehabilitate families affected by the disaster at sites that are stable and not susceptible to future disasters, while ensuring that the new locations are close enough to their previous homes, to which people are emotionally attached.

In his letter, Siddaramaiah had emphasised that his government's initiative aims to provide a secure and stable environment for those who lost their homes, livelihoods, and loved ones.

He had concluded by seeking Vijayan’s response and collaboration on the matter.

Major landslides struck the Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions on July 30, almost completely decimating both areas, killing over 200 people, and injuring many others. PTI TGB TGB KH