Kerala plans major investment push in plantation sector: Industries Minister Rajeeve

Kochi, Nov 18 (PTI) Kerala is set to attract significant investments in the plantation sector as the state government prepares to introduce a policy promoting diversification, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said on Monday.

Advertisment

“A study report by IIM-Kozhikode is under review, and discussions with stakeholders are ongoing. We expect large-scale investments in the plantation sector by leveraging this opportunity,” Rajeeve stated at a regional conference on plantations, high-tech farming, and value-added rubber products industries.

The roundtable, part of an ongoing series to establish Kerala as a global hub for innovative technology, aims to create a conducive ecosystem for investments.

Plantations, listed as one of 22 priority sectors under Kerala’s new industrial policy, were a key focus during the discussions held as part of preparations for the Global Investor Meet scheduled for February next year, according to an official release.

Advertisment

The IIM-Kozhikode report, submitted last month, recommended the introduction of tropical fruit trees of exotic varieties alongside traditional plantation crops. It also proposed a public-private partnership model to develop a Kerala brand for plantation products and promote silviculture and agroforestry.

Highlighting the state’s top position in ease of doing business rankings, Rajeeve said the K-Swift initiative, which allows businesses to start "within one minute," will simplify procedures further.

He urged industrialists to collaborate with the government to raise awareness about legislative amendments, fostering a more business-friendly environment.

Advertisment

Participants emphasised the importance of developing value-added industries to enhance profitability in the rubber sector.

Given that Kerala accounts for 71 per cent of India’s natural rubber production, promoting the manufacturing of value-added rubber products is essential, they observed.

Industries Department Principal Secretary A P M Mohammed Hanish presented the state’s new industrial policy at the event.

Advertisment

KSIDC Managing Director S Harikishore and Executive Director Hari Krishnan R were also present.

The series will culminate with the Global Investor Meet in February next year, the release added. PTI MVG SSK MVG SSK ROH