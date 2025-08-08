Kerala plans special help for children facing abuse at home

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 8 (PTI) The Kerala government will soon launch a special programme to protect schoolchildren who are facing abuse at home, state General Education Minister V Sivankutty said on Friday.

The move comes after a disturbing case from Alappuzha district, where a Class 4 girl was allegedly mistreated by her father and stepmother.

As part of the new plan, all schools in Kerala will set up a "Help Box" where students can safely report their problems.

"The responsibility for this box will lie with the Headmaster or Headmistress. The box must be opened at least once a week, the reports reviewed, and the information forwarded to the Department of General Education," the minister told reporters.

A survey will also be carried out in schools, with the help of student volunteer groups, to find children who may be suffering in silence.

"The government is fully committed to the safety and well-being of every child," Sivankutty said.

Full details of the project will be announced soon, he said.

The minister added that he would personally visit the Class 4 student in Charummoodu, Alappuzha, who had faced abuse from her father and stepmother, to ensure she received the necessary support.