Kerala plus 2 exams: Pass percentage decreases by 4.26 per cent

Thiruvananthapuram, May 9 (PTI) Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Thursday declared the state's Higher Secondary exam results which saw a dip of 4.26 per cent in the pass percentage as compared to last year.

This year, of the 3,74,755 students who took the exam, 2,94,888 cleared it with a pass percentage of 78.69 per cent, while in 2023 it was 82.95 per cent, the minister said.

The pass percentage was highest in the science stream with 84.84 per cent.

Of the different categories of schools, aided ones registered the highest pass percentage with 82.47 per cent, the minister said in a press conference here.

The district with the highest pass percentage was Ernakulam with 84.12 per cent and the lowest was Wayanad with 72.13 per cent.

He further said that 39,242 students secured A+ in all subjects and of them, 29,718 were girls, 9,524 were boys and 31,214 were from the science stream.

The number of students who got full A+ saw an increase by 5,427 as compared to last year.

The district with the highest number of full A+ students was Malappuram which was also first with regard to the number of students who took the exam, the minister said.

As many as 105 students achieved a 100 per cent score in the state plus 2 exams.

Sivankutty said that students can check their individual results from 4 pm onwards on the official websites of the education department.

The minister said the Save a Year (SAY) examination will be conducted from June 12 to June 20 and the last date to apply for the same was May 13.

The last date to apply for revaluation or photocopies of the answer sheets was May 14, he added. PTI HMP HMP ROH