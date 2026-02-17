Kerala police arrest 1,663 in statewide ‘operation round up’ drive

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 17 (PTI) As many as 1,663 persons were arrested across Kerala during a statewide special drive aimed at ensuring public order and safety, police said on Tuesday.

The special operation, titled 'Operation Round Up', was conducted from February 12 to 14 under the direction of state police chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar.

The objective of the drive was to track down rowdies, habitual offenders, thieves and absconders involved in serious crimes, a police statement said.

Of those arrested, 691 were allegedly involved in grave criminal offences, while 972 were absconding accused in various cases.

The drive was carried out under the supervision of ADGP (Law and Order) H Venkatesh, with IGs of the south and north zones, range DIGs, and district police chiefs leading operations in their respective jurisdictions.

As part of the special drive, preventive action under Sections 126 and 129 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was initiated against 1,028 persons, the statement said.

Under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA), 20 persons were placed under preventive detention, while externment proceedings were initiated against 30 others.

Police also registered 1,354 cases against persons found driving under the influence of alcohol and initiated steps to suspend their driving licences, the statement added. PTI LGK SSK