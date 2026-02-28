Kerala police arrest five migrant workers, seize 30 kg of ganja in Puthencruz

Kochi, Feb 28 (PTI) Police on Saturday said they arrested five migrant workers and allegedly seized 30 kilograms of ganja from them at Puthencruz.

Ashraf Mandal (56), Nuhunabi Mandal (45), Rofiqul (26), Ripan Mandal (41), and Yanus Ali Molla (42), all natives of Murshidabad in West Bengal, were arrested by the Rural District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) and officers from Puthencruz police station, police said.

According to police, the five brought the ganja from West Bengal and travelled to Kerala by train. They got off at Aluva and then went to Puthencruz by auto.

The five were taken into custody while standing at a waiting shed, and the ganja was found in separate packs in their shoulder bags, police said.

The drug was reportedly sold among migrant workers in the city, police added.

Authorities said the alleged drug smuggling gang had been under surveillance for some time.

In the past two weeks, rural district police seized 51 kg of ganja from Perumbavoor, 16 kg from Kalady, 6 kg from Kanjoor, 10 kg from Ramamangalam, and 5 kg from Aluva railway station. PTI HMP SSK