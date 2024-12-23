Kerala police arrest woman for aiding lawyer in minor's rape

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Dec 23 (PTI) The Kerala police arrested a 41-year-old woman on Monday for allegedly handing over her minor relative to a high court lawyer who brutally raped and sexually abused the girl.

Advertisment

The woman, a native of Konni, is the second accused in the case, while the lawyer remains at large.

The police investigation revealed that the woman was entrusted with the girl's care, as she was without her mother's care.

However, instead of protecting her, the woman allegedly took the girl to meet the accused lawyer, who subjected her to brutal sexual abuse on multiple occasions.

Advertisment

The abuse began on June 10 last year at a hotel room in Kozhencherry, where the lawyer allegedly gave the girl liquor, making her unconscious, and then subjected her to unnatural sex and sexual abuse.

The lawyer continued to abuse the girl in various ways until June this year.

The accused woman allegedly provided support and connivance to the lawyer throughout the abuse.

Advertisment

During the class 11 vacation period, the lawyer took the girl to Ernakulam and subjected her to further brutal sexual abuse.

The accused also threatened the girl that if she revealed the abuse, he would circulate videos of the abuse and ruin her and her father's lives, police said.

The Child Welfare Committee of Pathanamthitta rescued the girl and informed the police, who took her detailed statement.

Advertisment

A case was registered at the Konni police station and later transferred to the Aranmula police station, as the initial abuse occurred within its jurisdiction, police added. PTI TGB TGB ROH