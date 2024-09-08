Kerala police bags award for fighting online crimes against women, children

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 8 (PTI) Kerala police on Sunday bagged the Ministry of Home Affairs award for effectively combating online crimes against women and children.

State police said the award was announced as part of the first anniversary of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination centre.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to social media and said it was a proud moment for Kerala.

"Proud moment for Kerala as our efforts in combating cyber crimes have been recognized by @HMOIndia as part of the foundation day celebrations of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C). The award for commendable performance in handling online crime against women and children highlights our commitment to ensuring a safer digital space," Vijayan said.

The award will be handed over to state police chief Sheikh Darvesh Saheb at an event held at New Delhi on Tuesday.