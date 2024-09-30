Kerala police chief directs swift action on narcotics cases

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 30 (PTI) Kerala Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Saheb instructed officers on Monday to expedite charge sheet submissions in narcotics cases and intensify efforts to curb the drug menace in the state.

Chairing a quarterly crime review meeting with top Kerala police officials, the DGP directed that investigations into drug cases be completed promptly, with charge sheets filed accordingly, an official release said.

He also tasked the Janamaithri Police with intensifying anti-drug efforts by collaborating with school and college authorities.

The meeting decided to extend the mapping of criminals, as currently being done in Ernakulam district, to all districts to enhance control over them.

Awareness programmes against cyber crimes and online financial fraud, which are on the rise, will be implemented in all districts, the release said.

The meeting decided to intensify night police patrolling, with Zonal Inspectors General of Police (IGs) paying special attention to this.

Special checks will be conducted to identify vehicles with fake number plates, it said.

The special branch system in the districts will be strengthened, with special training provided to officers in the wing.

POCSO cases where the filing of charge sheets is delayed will be reviewed by the Range DIGs, and appropriate actions will be taken, the release said.

District police chiefs will take steps to monitor the activities of Maoist groups and intervene as necessary.

Police officers will be granted leave and days off according to their needs.

The state police chief has also directed that awareness programs on financial management be conducted for all police officers, the release added.

The review meeting was attended by Additional Director Generals of Police (ADGPs), Zonal Inspectors General of Police (IGs), Range Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs), and District Police Chiefs. PTI TGB TGB ROH