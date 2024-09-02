Kerala police chief-led team to probe allegations against ADGP Ajith Kumar

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 2 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday directed the formation of a high-level team to investigate the allegations raised against ADGP M R Ajith Kumar and some police officers.

According to a CMO release, the team, consisting of state police chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, G Sparjan Kumar (IGP, South Zone & Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram City), Thomson Jose (DIG, Thrissur Range), S Madhusudhanan (SP, Crime Branch, Thiruvananthapuram), and A Shanavas (SP, SSIB Intelligence, Thiruvananthapuram), will investigate the complaints and allegations raised against them.

The CM has directed the team to complete the investigation within a month and submit a report to the government.

Earlier in the day, the Kerala government announced a high-level probe into the grave allegations raised by ruling LDF MLA P V Anvar against some top IPS officers, including law and order ADGP Ajith Kumar, a close confidant of the CM, a day after the charges triggered sharp reactions among opposition parties.

Putting the CPI (M)-led government in a fix, the Nilambur legislator on Sunday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's political secretary P Sasi and ADGP (Law and Order) Ajith Kumar of breaching trust and failing to deliver responsibilities honestly.