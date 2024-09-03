Kerala police crack down on child pornography; 37 cases registered, six arrested

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 3 (PTI) Launching a statewide massive hunt against those who search, collect, and share child pornographic images on the internet, Kerala police have registered 37 cases and arrested six persons from various districts.

In a statement on Tuesday, the state police said that, as part of the operation titled P-Hunt, raids were conducted at 455 locations over the past few days.

The arrests were made in Thiruvananthapuram Rural, Kollam City, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode Rural, and Kasaragod police districts.

The highest number of raids were carried out in Malappuram district, where 60 locations were searched and 23 devices were seized.

A total of 39 locations were searched and 29 devices were seized in Thiruvananthapuram Rural police district as part of the P-Hunt operation.

In Thiruvananthapuram city, police carried out 22 searches and seized five electronic devices.

Other districts saw the following number of searches: Pathanamthitta (8), Alappuzha (8), Kollam (7), Kasaragod (5), Palakkad (4), and Thrissur Rural, Thrissur City, and Wayanad (3 each).

One case each was registered in Thiruvananthapuram Rural, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, and Kozhikode Rural districts as part of the operation, the police added. PTI TGB TGB KH