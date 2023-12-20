Kerala police declare 'Nava Kerala Sadas' venues, routes as 'temporary red zones'

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 20 (PTI) With the Kerala government's ambitious Nava Kerala Sadas outreach programme entering the capital district, the state police on Wednesday declared its various venues, surrounding areas and the respective routes here as "temporary red zones".

The usage of drones and drone cameras, except for official purposes, has been completely banned in the red zone areas.

An order in this regard was issued by district police chief Kiran Narayanan.

From today onwards, the Nava Kerala Sadas is being held in places within Varkala, Attingal, Mangalapuram, Venjaramoodu, Nedumangadu, Aryanad, Kattakkada, Neyyattinkara and Parassala police station limits which fall under rural Thiruvananthapuram, it said.

During a detailed inspection, it has been found that the deployment of drones and drone cameras would cause a hindrance to the smooth conducting of the event, the DCP noted in the order.

Hence, the usage of the device has been banned in these areas under the Section 24 (2) of the Drone Rules 2021.

The particular areas would remain as temporary red zones from 6.00 am to 8 pm for three days from today, the order added.

The 'red zone' order issued by the district police chief assumed significance in the wake of opposition parties and outfits continuing their intense criticism against the reported unprecedented security arrangements being made as part of the outreach programme.

The Nava Kerala Sadas, which began last month, would be concluded here on December 23. PTI LGK ROH