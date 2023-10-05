Kerala police driver kills self, leaves behind note blaming superiors

Kochi, Oct 5 (PTI) A driver in Kerala police died by suicide a day ago and left behind a note alleging that mental torture by some of his superior officers prompted him to take the extreme step, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Ernakulam Rural SP Vivek Kumar IPS said that a preliminary inquiry has been ordered and based on the report of the same, further action would be taken.

The top officer of the rural police said that the driver was on medical leave for some time and when he returned, he was posted to Chottanikkara police station but he refused to report for duty there.

On Wednesday, when he did not show up at the AR camp here where he was presently deputed, he was marked absent, the SP said.

Advertisment

Later, he put a post in a Whatsapp group of the camp that he was going to kill himself, police said.

By the time police reached his residence at Muvattupuzha here, he had hanged himself, it said.

In a suicide note recovered from his residence, he has alleged mental torture by some of his superior officers and has also named someone, the SP said.

The driver was under the burden of loans of around Rs 30 lakh and had also faced several disciplinary inquiries for unauthorised absenteeism and other issues, police said. PTI HMP HMP ANE