Kerala police file rape case against Dubai-based man

Kozhikode (Kerala), Mar 15 (PTI) Kerala police have registered a case against a Kozhikode native settled in Dubai for allegedly raping a Kochi-based woman.

Advertisment

Police said the woman filed the complaint on March 13 and an FIR was lodged on Thursday against him.

According to the complaint, the man, an acquaintance of the woman, met her in Dubai. Police said the incident happened when she was in Dubai as part of a business trip.

"As per the complaint, she was tied up and raped. A case has been registered and further action will be taken accordingly," police told PTI. PTI RRT RRT SDP